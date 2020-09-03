StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics said it had signed an exclusive licence agreement with Saiba AG and DeepVax to use their VLP technology platform to develop vaccines targeting solid cancer tumours, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and psoriasis.
The latest licensing agreement with Saiba and DeepVax included upfront payments, which were not material in group terms, plus further milestone payments at key points in clinical development, as well as royalty payments if the vaccine candidates were commercialised, the company said.
'The group plans to evaluate these new therapies via initial pre-clinical evaluation and, should these studies be successful, will explore future clinical development and potential partnering opportunities, alongside discussions with regulatory authorities,'it added.
Allergy Therapeutics had an existing license agreement with Saiba and DeepVax, to use their technology in the development of vaccine immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy sufferers.
Submission of the clinical trial application for the peanut allergy candidate vaccine was anticipated in 2021, Allergy Therapeutics said.
At 9:02am: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was +1.25p at 19.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
