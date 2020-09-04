StockMarketWire.com - British Gas owner Centrica said it had agreed to acquire the energy supply customers of Robin Hood Energy for an undisclosed sum.
Robin Hood Energy currently serves around 112,000 residential customers, and 2,600 business customers across 10,000 sites.
The deal was expected to be completed on 16 September with customers moving to British Gas over the next few months, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
