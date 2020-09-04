StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company i3 Energy said it had completed the acquisition of all the petroleum and infrastructure assets of Gain Energy for CAD$80m.
The company also completed the sale of the petroleum and infrastructure assets held by Gain Energy to Harvard Resources for CAD$45m.
At 8:06am: (LON:I3E) I3 Energy Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 5.2p
