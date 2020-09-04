StockMarketWire.com - Media company DCD Media swung to a loss in profit as asset writedowns and lower margin offset a climb in revenue.
For the 15-month period ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £0.16m, compared with a profit of £0.02m, while revenue climbed to £10.93m from £7.05m.
Margin fell to 16.5% from 23.2% for 2018.
'Some key drama titles were expected to deliver sales in the period to March 2020, but those sales have been pushed into the new financial year and we are confident these will deliver the forecasted results for 2020/21, albeit some months later than expected,' the company said.
'We can say that various sales negotiations for 2020 look promising, but obtaining commitment remains an ongoing challenge for the sales team,' it added.
