StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and mining company Cobra Resources said it would proceed with the expanded drilling program at its Wudinna gold project in South Australia after its exploration permit was approved.
The company detailed plans to drill 25 holes commencing on the 23rd September 2020. Hagstrom drilling had confirmed the rig mobilisation date from Perth as the 21st of September, arriving at Wudinna on the 23rd September, the company said.
Cobra also said it expected to achieve its stage 1 earn-in commitment with its JV partner Andromeda Metals of A$2.1m shortly after the completion of the first program.
This would see the company secure it's initial 50% stake in the Wudinna gold project.
The three exploration programs would total planned for the remainder of 2020 included the drilling of up to 25 holes at Baggy Green, Baggy Green North, Laker and Clarke; approximately 150 auger Geochem samples at Larwood and up to 20 holes at Barns and Larwood, the company said.
At 9:54am: [LON:COBR] share price was +0.05p at 2.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
