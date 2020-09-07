StockMarketWire.com - Specialist media Future said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations following ongoing momentum.
In August, organic unique visitors in the UK and US were up 25% and 40% respectively compared to the prior year, the company said.
Future said it now anticipated cost synergies of £20m per annum by the end of fiscal 2021, ahead of earlier forecasts of £15m per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
