Specialist media Future said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations following ongoing momentum.

In August, organic unique visitors in the UK and US were up 25% and 40% respectively compared to the prior year, the company said.

Future said it now anticipated cost synergies of £20m per annum by the end of fiscal 2021, ahead of earlier forecasts of £15m per annum.








