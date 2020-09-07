StockMarketWire.com - Solar assets investor Foresight Solar said it had acquired its first solar asset in Spain for €20.2m.
The acquisition of the 26.1 megawatt Virgen del Carmen asset, based in Huelva, South-West Spain, would benefit from a power purchase agreement entered with Shell Energy Europe, for the sale of electricity under a fixed price until 2030, the company said.
Following the acquisition, the company's portfolio comprised 55 assets, based in the UK, Australia and Spain, with an installed capacity of 895 MW.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
