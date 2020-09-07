StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining cut its output guidance as disruptions and temporary delays in mine sequencing weighed on production.
The overall revised attributable production target for 2020 was 280,000-to-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0-to-25.0m silver equivalent ounces, the company said.
The reduction versus the original guidance was principally due to the operational stoppages and also reflects temporary delays in mine sequencing, it added.
All-in sustaining costs were expected to be in the range of $1,250-to-$1,290 per gold equivalent ounce ($14.5-15.0 per silver equivalent ounce) and the company revised total sustaining and development capital expenditure to between $110-to-120m.
The brownfield exploration budget for 2020 was increased to $37m with greenfield budget at $9m.
The company also said that its flagship Inmaculada mine was currently running at full capacity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: