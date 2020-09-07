StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Parkmead said it had been offered four offshore blocks and part blocks spanning three new licences by UK authorities via the country's 32nd licencing round award.
The first of the provisional licence awards covered blocks 14/20g and 15/16g situated in the Central North Sea, adjacent to Parkmead's extensive Greater Perth Area.
The company would be the operator and own 50% of the blocks, which contained two undeveloped oil discoveries, Fynn Beauly and Fynn Andrew, as well as an oil prospect in the Piper formation.
Parkmead would take a 100% stake in the other two blocks. They included block 14/20c, located in the Central North Sea and containing extensions to the Lowlander oil field and the Fynn Beauly oil discovery.
Block 42/28g was situated in the Southern North Sea near the Tolmount gas discovery.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
