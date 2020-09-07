StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control company Byotrol said it had secured a £350K grant from Innovate UK to further investigate the anti-viral properties of certain common forms of seaweed.
The total award was for £350k over 16 months, of which £108k would be paid to Byotrol's academic partner, the Molecular Virology Research group at the University of Liverpool.
The grant was specifically for research into seaweeds in sanitising products, but 'we believe the resulting discoveries will have significance outside of Byotrol's core markets, including potentially animal feedstuffs,' the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was +0.25p at 8.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
