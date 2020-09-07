StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold reported wider first-half losses owing to an increase in costs from progressing the development of its Sanankoro mine gold project in southern Mali.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to $623K from $397K on-year.
The combination of a very positive scoping study of the Sanankoro, and a recent US$21m term sheet to fund the construction of Sanankoro, 'puts us in a strong position as we move in to the next stage of development,' the company said.
'We are very much looking forward to our next season of work programmes with the bigger picture of working towards the completion of a DFS on Sanankoro by the end of 2021,' it added.
At 9:28am: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was -0.25p at 9.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
