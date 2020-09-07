StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alba Mineral Resources said it had been granted planning permission from the Snowdonia National Park Authority for a proposed regional surface trenching programme in the northern Welsh region.
Approval was subject to conditions, which the company said it believed it could fulfil.
Alba also confirmed that an underground bulk sampling and drilling programme had commenced at its Clogau project in the national park.
'The company does not expect to release results until following the end of the programme and once laboratory assay results have been analysed and assessed,' it said.
'The underground bulk sampling and drilling programme is expected to run for the month of September 2020, with assay results to be issued some time thereafter, depending on the normal timelines and workloads of the independent assay laboratory.'
At 2:06pm: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.04p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
