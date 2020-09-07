StockMarketWire.com - Mobile data computing solutions group Touchstar posted a modest first-half profit owing to a drop in expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £130k, compared to a loss of £527m on-year. Revenue fell 13% to £3.2m.
'Touchstar came into 2020 with momentum from a strong order book, clear strategic plans and a solid balance sheet,' chief executive Ian Martin said.
'In the six months ended 30 June 2020 we have had to demonstrate resilience under crisis conditions.'
'It is a real achievement that Touchstar traded profitably, generated cash, supported customers and most importantly looked after staff in a period of a global pandemic and the largest economic contraction in a generation - these are not normal times.'
'We continue to outperform the road map we put in place in February to navigate the business through until 2022.'
At 2:14pm: [LON:TST] Touchstar Plc share price was -5.5p at 47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: