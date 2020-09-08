StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it had submitted an application to begin trials for its respiratory device used in neonatal intensive care.
The technology for neonatal intensive care, know as 'Project WAVE,' was acquired by Inspiration Healthcare under licence in 2018 and was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent Office as was announced on 25 March 2020.
The Integrated Research Approval System, IRAS, submission requested permission for the trial to begin at the Trevor Mann Baby Unit, Brighton & Sussex University Hospital.
'The application will be reviewed by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Research Ethics Committee and Health Research Authority o allow a non-C.E. marked device to be used under trial conditions,' the company said.
Project WAVE received a grant towards the cost of this trial under the med tech trials innovation support grant scheme of up to 50%, £50K maximum.
At 9:21am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +0.5p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
