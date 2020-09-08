StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Synairgen released positive data from a clinical trial of a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in patients with a confirmed respiratory viral infection.
The company said it was in discussions with a number of regulatory agencies worldwide to establish the regulatory route to the approval of SNG001 as a treatment for Covid-19.
'We are also working closely with the company's manufacturing partners on scale-up activity and will provide a further update on these matters in due course,' it said.
The Phase II clinical trial involved use of inhaled SNG001, which was found to be well tolerated during the treatment period in an elderly study population.
The impact of viral infection on COPD patients in the trial was most evident on peak expiratory flow rate, a measure of lung function.
It was also evident in patient-reported symptoms assessed using the Breathlessness Cough and Sputum Score (BCSS), and was particularly apparent in exacerbating patients.
Exacerbating patients are those already requiring treatment with oral corticosteroids and/or antibiotics at the time of randomisation, who represented one third of patients enrolled.
'Exacerbating patients who received SNG001 had significantly better lung function during the treatment period,' Synairgen said.
'Although there was no significant difference in total BCSS in this group over the treatment period, there was a trend for the breathlessness component of the score, suggesting that patients may have recovered more rapidly if they received SNG001 rather than placebo.'
'Viral infections had less impact on non-exacerbating patients and there were no significant treatment effects.'
At 9:39am: [LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was +13p at 209p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: