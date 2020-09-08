StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning products supplier McBride posted a 33% drop in annual profit, though its performance improved in the second half as the Covid-19 pandemic drove demand.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June fell to £10.9m, down from £16.2m on-year, as revenue fell 4.6% to £706.2m.
Adjusted profit from continuing operations fell by a more modest 1.2% to £24.2m as revenue from continuing operations fell 2.1%.
'Following a tough first half year, demand for many of our cleaning products rose strongly as a result of Covid-19,' chief executive Chris Smith said.
McBride also announced the initial findings of a business review and strategy, which was targeting annual revenues of €1bn over the next five years.
At 9:53am: [LON:MCB] McBride PLC share price was -1.3p at 64.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
