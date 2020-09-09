StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property investor UK Commercial Property REIT said it had fully let a logistics unit at Magna Park in Lutterworth to European distribution company Armstrong Logistics.
The company said that as a result of the lease, its portfolio void rate by estimated rental value had fallen to 6.5%, down from 10% at the end of June.
Armstrong Logistics had signed a 15.5-year lease with open market rent reviews at £6.50 per square foot, adding further £2.45m of annualised income to the company's rent roll after incentives.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: