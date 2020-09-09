StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac said it had acquired US-based packaging machinery company Switchback for up to $15m.
The initial acquisition price was $13m, payable in cash, with a further earn-out consideration of up to $2m.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Switchback was founded in 2006 and provided packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food, beverage and healthcare markets.
Mpac said Switchback, which employed 45 staff, had a particular strength in the high-growth craft brewing industry.
The initial acquisition sum had been financed from Mpac's existing cash resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
