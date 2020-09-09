StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca and Oxford University reportedly paused their Covid-19 vaccine study after a UK participant in the trial suffered a suspected serious adverse reaction, according to Stat News.
AstraZeneca, in a statement to Stat News, described the pause as a 'routine action' in the case of 'an unexplained illness.'
The company also said it would expedite the review to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline.
At 8:00am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8348p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: