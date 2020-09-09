StockMarketWire.com - Exchange services group Aquis Exchange swung to a first-half profit as revenue was bolstered by increased trading activity.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the company reported pre-tax profit of £12K, compared with a loss of £621K on-year, as revenue rose 42% to £4.9m.
'This growth has been driven by our existing members continuing to increase their trading volumes through our pan-European lit equities market,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said current trading was in line with market expectations for the full year.
At 9:00am: [LON:AQX] Aquis Exchange Plc Ord 10p share price was -5p at 325p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
