StockMarketWire.com - Technologies group Haydale Graphene Industries said it had secured an order from iCraft to deliver graphene nano-platelets, which will be used in the production of face masks.
The company also said the orders were an exclusive agreement for the mask application within the APAC region, excluding Thailand.
Under the terms of the contract, the company would deliver 1 metric tonne of graphene nano-platelets in the first year, 2 metric tonnes in the second year, and three metric tonnes in the third year.
Haydale also confirmed it had raised £2.98m through the placing and subscription of 85,055,950 shares at a price of 3.5p per share.
The funds raised would be used predominantly as working capital to finance the operations of the company.
At 9:34am: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was -1.05p at 4.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
