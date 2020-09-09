StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration and development company Alien Metals entered into an exclusivity agreement for the potential farm out of its Donovan 2 copper-gold project in Mexico.
The agreement with North American mining company Capstone Mining, provided the latter with 45 days to undertake due diligence.
'During the due diligence period the parties intend to enter into a definitive agreement, which will provide for a staged earn-in to the Donovan 2 project, through a combination of carried expenditure and cash payments,' the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.05p at 0.89p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
