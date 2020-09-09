StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon said it had been selected by specialty and rubber carbon blacks company Orion Engineered Carbons to help bolster revenue growth and sustainability.
Sopheon said its software-as-service platform would replace legacy systems and drive efficiencies and strategic alignment across Orion's innovation processes and portfolio growth plans.
At 1:11pm: [LON:SPE] Sopheon PLC share price was +20p at 895p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: