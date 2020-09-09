StockMarketWire.com - Tin producer AfriTin Mining said it boosted production from its Uis mine in Namibia during August, despite a four-day maintenance shutdown.
Tin concentrate production in August was 37.5 tonnes, up from 35.3 tonnes in July and 19.7 tonnes in June.
The company said modifications to address bottlenecks in the fines de-watering circuit of the Uis processing plant were now complete.
Improvements were required to rebalance material flows and expand capacity related to the dewatering of grits and slimes.
'It is anticipated that these improvements will translate into increased concentrator plant throughput from September 2020 onwards,' AfriTin said.
'With the main bottlenecks addressed, the company will focus on improving the availability and utilisation of the plant to support the remainder of the production ramp-up.'
'This includes additional instrumentation and controls, optimisation of piping and valving configurations, refining the density control in the dense medium separation circuits, and installing an on-site laboratory.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:ATM] Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv share price was +0.05p at 2.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
