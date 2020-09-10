CA
11/09/2020 13:30 Industrial capacity utilization rates
DE
11/09/2020 07:00 WPI
11/09/2020 07:00 CPI
ES
11/09/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
11/09/2020 08:00 CPI
IT
11/09/2020 09:00 Labour Cost Index
JP
11/09/2020 00:50 Corporate Goods Price Index
11/09/2020 00:50 Business Outlook Survey
UK
11/09/2020 07:00 UK trade
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of production
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of services
11/09/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
11/09/2020 09:30 Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
11/09/2020 12:30 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
US
11/09/2020 13:30 Real Earnings
11/09/2020 13:30 CPI
