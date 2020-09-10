StockMarketWire.com - Power utility National Grid has announced the appointment of Paula Rosput Reynolds to succeed Sir Peter Gershon as chair.
The company said she is set to join the board on 1 January 2021 as non-executive director and chair designate and will assume the role of chair after a transitionary period and no later than the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, with Sir Gershon remaining chair until then.
Reynolds is a non-executive director at General Electric Company in the US and senior independent director of BP where she also chairs the remuneration committee. She will step down as non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee of BAE Systems prior to 1 January 2021.
The search was led by senior independent director Mark Williamson who said: 'Today's announcement is the culmination of a succession planning process which we initiated last year. I am delighted that our thorough search process has resulted in Paula's selection as our next chair.
'Paula has a highly successful track record as a chief executive across the energy and insurance industries and has over 20 years' experience as a non-executive director in both the UK and US across multiple sectors and businesses.'
Sir Gershon informed the board of his intention to step down on 30 January 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: