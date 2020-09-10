StockMarketWire.com - Standard Chartered has announced a series of changes to its organisational structure effective from 1 January 2021 to integrate its Asian network business.
It said that individual clients and related products, which come under retail banking, private banking, and wealth management, will be combined within a new business, called consumer, private and business banking (CPBB), which will be led by Judy Hsu, currently regional chief executive, ASEAN and South Asia.
Hsu has been tasked with growing the affluent client base, for whom the group manages assets worth over $200bn, developing its innovative mass-market digital banking solutions, and delivering further efficiencies in the combined business.
Standard Chartered said the Greater China & North Asia and ASEAN & South Asia regions will be combined into a new Asia region led by Ben Hung, currently regional chief executive, Greater China and North Asia and chief executive, retail banking and wealth management.
Tracy Clarke, regional chief executive, Europe and Americas and chief executive private bank, will retire at the end of 2020 to focus on her external board roles.
The company announced that Torry Berntsen, who is currently chief executive, Americas, will assume Europe & Americas leadership. Group chief executive Bill Winters said: 'These changes will further strengthen our business with individual clients, supporting growth in all aspects of this profitable and differentiated business.
'Separately, the increased focus on connecting our Asian business will allow us to better serve our corporate and institutional clients as they develop their businesses across these dynamic markets.'
At 9:16am: [LON:STAN] Standard Chartered PLC share price was -5.3p at 381.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
