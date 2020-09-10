FTSE 100 Gvc Holdings 855.20 +1.88% Taylor Wimpey 114.90 +1.82% Persimmon 2503.50 +1.32% Itv 63.32 +1.15% Wpp 638.60 +1.14% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 187.33 -3.93% International Consolidated Airlines 193.08 -3.65% Smith (Ds) 282.15 -2.71% HSBC Holdings 319.93 -2.37% Pearson 535.00 -2.12% FTSE 250 Games Workshop Group 9747.50 +11.72% Dixons Carphone 86.43 +5.53% Computacenter 2370.00 +4.41% Ibstock 153.05 +3.97% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 61.45 +3.89% Hammerson 24.43 -91.29% Cineworld Group 50.04 -5.19% Meggitt 269.75 -3.83% Firstgroup 41.90 -3.23% Petrofac Limited 138.95 -2.93% FTSE 350 Games Workshop Group 9747.50 +11.72% Dixons Carphone 86.43 +5.53% Computacenter 2370.00 +4.41% Ibstock 153.05 +3.97% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 61.45 +3.89% Hammerson 24.43 -91.29% Cineworld Group 50.04 -5.19% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 187.33 -3.93% Meggitt 269.75 -3.83% International Consolidated Airlines 193.08 -3.65% AIM Kodal Minerals 0.10 +19.05% Quiz 8.22 +17.43% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.75 +14.46% Prime People 48.50 +11.49% DekelOil Public 2.10 +10.53% Deepmatter Group 1.85 -13.95% Upland Resources Limited 0.75 -11.76% City Pub Group 62.00 -9.49% Midatech Pharma 30.50 -7.58% Ascent Resources 3.12 -7.41% Overall Market TT Electronics 255.50 +34.47% Kodal Minerals 0.10 +19.05% Quiz 8.22 +17.43% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.75 +14.46% Forterra 191.70 +12.76% Hammerson 24.43 -91.29% Sportech 12.23 -14.18% Deepmatter Group 1.85 -13.95% Upland Resources Limited 0.75 -11.76% City Pub Group 62.00 -9.49%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -