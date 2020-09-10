StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Gvc Holdings                             855.20       +1.88%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.90       +1.82%
Persimmon                               2503.50       +1.32%
Itv                                       63.32       +1.15%
Wpp                                      638.60       +1.14%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               187.33       -3.93%
International Consolidated Airlines      193.08       -3.65%
Smith (Ds)                               282.15       -2.71%
HSBC Holdings                            319.93       -2.37%
Pearson                                  535.00       -2.12%

FTSE 250
Games Workshop Group                    9747.50      +11.72%
Dixons Carphone                           86.43       +5.53%
Computacenter                           2370.00       +4.41%
Ibstock                                  153.05       +3.97%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       61.45       +3.89%
Hammerson                                 24.43      -91.29%
Cineworld Group                           50.04       -5.19%
Meggitt                                  269.75       -3.83%
Firstgroup                                41.90       -3.23%
Petrofac Limited                         138.95       -2.93%

FTSE 350
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               187.33       -3.93%
AIM
Kodal Minerals                             0.10      +19.05%
Quiz                                       8.22      +17.43%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.75      +14.46%
Prime People                              48.50      +11.49%
DekelOil Public                            2.10      +10.53%
Deepmatter Group                           1.85      -13.95%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.75      -11.76%
City Pub Group                            62.00       -9.49%
Midatech Pharma                           30.50       -7.58%
Ascent Resources                           3.12       -7.41%

Overall Market
TT Electronics                           255.50      +34.47%
Forterra                                 191.70      +12.76%
Sportech                                  12.23      -14.18%
