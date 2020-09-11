StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired the music catalogue of The Pretenders founding member and lead vocalist Chrissie Hynde, for an undisclosed sum.
The company bought 100% of Hynde's music publishing catalogue of 164 songs, including publishing and writer's share from the Pretenders and her other projects.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
