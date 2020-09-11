StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore miner Ferrexpo announced a 6.6c per share special dividend following strong cash generation amid 'strong' demand for iron ore.
The dividend followed a prior 6.6c payment announced in June, as well as an interim dividend of 6.6c cents announced alongside the company's interim results last month.
It brought total distributions announced in respect of this year to 19.8c, up from 13.2c on-year.
'Since the first half of the year, Ferrexpo's operations have continued to perform well and demand remains strong for the company's iron ore pellets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
