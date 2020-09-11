StockMarketWire.com - Merian Chrysalis Investment Company said it had agreed to commit around £23m of follow-on capital to an investment in its portfolio.
The details of this transaction, it said, currently remained confidential, with a further update to be made in due course.
Merian Chrysalis said the funding round saw significant participation from new investors, as well as strong support from other existing holders.
The transaction had been undertaken at a valuation representing a material mark up in the company's current carrying value of the asset.
It was anticipated to lead to a gross increase in the company's last reported net asset value per share of about 4.4p, which was 137.26p as of 30 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
