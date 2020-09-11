StockMarketWire.com - Telecom group Vodafone said it would host an investor information day for the Vantage Towers infrastructure business that it is planning to spin off next year.
The capital markets day would be held virtually on 17 November and cover the strategy, operations and selected financial information of the business.
Vodafone said its interim results would now be released on 16 November, to accommodate the Vantage Towers capital markets day.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: