StockMarketWire.com - Gas developer G3 Exploration backed a winding-up petition of subsidiary Green Dragon Gas as the sale of the latter's assets could provide the company's shareholders with fair market returns.
The petition of Green Dragon Gas, which is unable to pay its debts, is listed to be heard on 13 and 14 October 2020.
Green Gragon Gas, in which the Company invested $342m, is an intermediate holding company of all the group's producing assets, which specifically included the GSS (Shizhuang South) and GCZ (Chengzhuang) blocks in Shanxi province in partnership with CNOOC and CNPC respectively, the company said.
At 8:52am: (LON:G3E) G3 Exploration Ltd share price was -1.37p at 10.38p
