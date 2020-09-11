StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Genel Energy said it plans to raise a new five-year bond of up to $300m, to replace the company's existing bond maturing in December 2022.

Genel had cash in excess of $350m at 30 August 2020, and net cash of $55m, the company said.

The company had engaged Pareto Securities to organise a roadshow with international credit investors.


At 9:46am: [LON:GENL] Genel Energy PLC share price was +1.2p at 116.8p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com