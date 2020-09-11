StockMarketWire.com - Small company investor Henderson High Income Trust posted a negative first-half performance that missed its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through June was negative 18.1%.
Its benchmark, which comprised a 80% of the FTSE All-Share Index and 20% of the ICE BofAML Sterling Non-Gilts Index posted a negative 13.3% return.
The company said it still expected to pay a fourth interim dividend for the year of of 2.475p per share, thanks to its ability to tap revenue reserves built up over previous years.
'While markets have since recovered from their lows and investors have benefited from the generosity of central banks and governments, which has supported asset prices, there are still many challenges ahead,' chairman Margaret Littlejohns said.
'Monetary stimulus is likely to continue, as the US Federal Reserve has pledged future support, but the emergency fiscal measures introduced by governments to alleviate the economic crisis will gradually be withdrawn.'
'A potential second wave of the virus, the UK's withdrawal from the EU at year end, a possible escalation of trade tensions between China and the US and the US government election itself in November are all likely to contribute to volatility and nervousness in the markets.'
'The economic outlook and the timing and speed of any recovery are uncertain, so we remain cautious in these circumstances.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:HHI] Henderson High Income Trust Plc share price was +0.75p at 134.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
