StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Pharos Energy said it had received approval from the prime minister of Vietnam for its TGT field development plan there.
The company said ordering of long-lead items could now proceed to enable the commencement of the drilling of six firm development wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 as planned.
The prime minister's approval represented the last stage of the required process and followed the recent approval of an initial two-year licence extension to 7 December 2026.
The planned infill-drilling programme was targeted to increase gross production at TGT from around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to around 20,000 boepd in 2022.
At 1:13pm: [LON:PHAR] share price was +0.83p at 13.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
