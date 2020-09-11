StockMarketWire.com - Aquila European Renewables Income Fund said it had agreed to acquire a Portuguese solar portfolio for around €16m.
The assets, located in the south of Portugal, had a combined capacity of 20 megawatts peak.
'The projects are operational and will therefore immediately contribute to the dividend cover, the company said.
The seller, which was identified, would arrange power purchase agreements ad a condition of the sale, which was expected to complete in October.
The portfolio will save approximately 9,495 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum and an estimated 284,855 tonnes over the projected lifetime of the projects.
Aquila European Renewables said the deal would mean it had invested 92% of capital raised to date in a mixture of operating and construction assets.
'Representing the first solar assets in the company's portfolio, this acquisition adds to the technology diversification targets of the company,' it added.
At 1:22pm: [LON:AERS] share price was +0.25p at 97.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
