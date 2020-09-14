StockMarketWire.com - Telecom group Vodafone said due diligence had been 'substantively completed' with regards to a potential sale of its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi Telecom.
Vodafone said it remained in talks with Saudi Telecom despite the expiry of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies, with a view to sealing the deal in the near future.
'Vodafone now looks to Saudi Telecom and Telecom Egypt to find a suitable agreement to enable the transaction to close,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: