StockMarketWire.com - Smart infrastructure solutions company Costain reported wider first-half losses on lower revenue owing to the impact of Covid-19.
For the half year ended 30 June 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £92.3m, compared with a loss of $6.6m on-year, as revenue fell to £548.7m from £599.2m.
The first half had been a challenging period owing to 'the impact of COVID-19 and working to resolve issues with two long-standing contracts,' the company said.
Looking ahead, assuming no further sustained COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said was 'confident of delivering growth in profits and margins next year.'
At 9:08am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was -2.42p at 44.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
