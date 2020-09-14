StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Guident had acquired a new regenerative shock absorber technology designed to extend the driving range of electric vehicles.
Guident had acquired the exclusive license to U.S patent number 8,941,251 from the Research Foundation of the State of New York, for an undisclosed sum.
'The patent enables the manufacture of electromagnetic regenerative shock absorbers with high energy densities that are able to recover a vehicle's vibration energy which is otherwise lost due to road irregularities, vehicle accelerations and braking,' Tekcapital said.
'In addition, this unique design utilizing rotary mechanical motion rectifiers can be tuned to achieve better damping characteristics than existing shock absorbers,' it added.
Guident commercialized new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones.
At 9:15am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.5p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
