StockMarketWire.com - Thermal energy management and pumping specialist Spirax-Sarco Engineering said chief financial officer Nimesh Patel had taken the reins from Kevin Boyd.
The company had previously announced that Boyd would retire in September.
'We are pleased to report that the handover has been completed,' it said.
At 9:55am: [LON:SPX] SpiraxSarco Engineering PLC share price was +72.5p at 10602.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
