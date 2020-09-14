FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5008.00 +4.68% Glencore 182.38 +4.35% Ocado Group 2341.00 +3.31% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 10635.00 +2.46% Mondi 1524.75 +2.40% International Consolidated Airlines 137.20 -31.54% Jd Sports Fashion 783.70 -4.24% Taylor Wimpey 110.30 -3.33% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 180.03 -3.21% Fresnillo 1291.50 -3.08% FTSE 250 Ferrexpo 187.20 +6.42% Watches Of Switzerland Group 317.50 +4.10% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 900.50 +3.98% Chemring Group 249.75 +3.85% Essentra 294.30 +3.85% Ascential 289.10 -6.86% Capital & Counties Properties 123.20 -5.81% Crest Nicholson Holdings 194.65 -4.86% Workspace Group 520.75 -4.71% Rank Group 119.80 -4.16% FTSE 350 Ferrexpo 187.20 +6.42% Rio Tinto 5008.00 +4.68% Glencore 182.38 +4.35% Watches Of Switzerland Group 317.50 +4.10% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 900.50 +3.98% International Consolidated Airlines 137.20 -31.54% Ascential 289.10 -6.86% Capital & Counties Properties 123.20 -5.81% Crest Nicholson Holdings 194.65 -4.86% Workspace Group 520.75 -4.71% AIM Surface Transforms 40.00 +63.27% Eve Sleep 6.45 +29.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% Symphony Environmental Technologies 28.00 +21.74% Vela Technologies 0.11 +18.92% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 5.75 -40.10% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% Trafalgar New Homes 0.15 -11.43% Premier Veterinary Group 33.50 -10.67% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.15 -10.61% Overall Market Surface Transforms 40.00 +63.27% Carclo 24.00 +32.60% Eve Sleep 6.45 +29.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% Symphony Environmental Technologies 28.00 +21.74% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 5.75 -40.10% International Consolidated Airlines 137.20 -31.54% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% Nanoco Group 13.46 -11.91% Trafalgar New Homes 0.15 -11.43%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -