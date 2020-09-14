StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5008.00       +4.68%
Glencore                                 182.38       +4.35%
Ocado Group                             2341.00       +3.31%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering               10635.00       +2.46%
Mondi                                   1524.75       +2.40%
International Consolidated Airlines      137.20      -31.54%
Jd Sports Fashion                        783.70       -4.24%
Taylor Wimpey                            110.30       -3.33%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               180.03       -3.21%
Fresnillo                               1291.50       -3.08%

FTSE 250
Ferrexpo                                 187.20       +6.42%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             317.50       +4.10%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              900.50       +3.98%
Chemring Group                           249.75       +3.85%
Essentra                                 294.30       +3.85%
Ascential                                289.10       -6.86%
Capital & Counties Properties            123.20       -5.81%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 194.65       -4.86%
Workspace Group                          520.75       -4.71%
Rank Group                               119.80       -4.16%

AIM
Surface Transforms                        40.00      +63.27%
Eve Sleep                                  6.45      +29.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
Symphony Environmental Technologies       28.00      +21.74%
Vela Technologies                          0.11      +18.92%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        5.75      -40.10%
Oracle Power                               0.70      -15.15%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.15      -11.43%
Premier Veterinary Group                  33.50      -10.67%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.15      -10.61%

