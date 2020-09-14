StockMarketWire.com - Mobile commerce company Bango said it had inked new partnership agreements across Asia that would strengthen marketing, sales and support for marketers.
The company notched agreements for its Bango marketplace partner program from five countries including China-based Tec-Do, Hong Kong based mobile developer Zoomob, Taiwanese agency Conetter, India-based Gravity Integrated and Optimise Media, which is located in Indonesia.
'These agreements strengthen marketing, sales and support for marketers that can benefit from the unique capabilities of Bango Audiences in five countries across this mobile first region.'
At 10:05am: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was +5.5p at 170p
