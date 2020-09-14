StockMarketWire.com - Gemstones supplier Gemfields said it expected to swing to a loss per share in the first half of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down sales activity.
The company said it expected a loss per share to be 4.0 US cents for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to earnings per share of 1.0 cent for the comparative period.
'Gemfields' 2020 auction schedule has been severely impacted by the many travel, quarantine and congregating restrictions put in place to mitigate COVID-19 contagion. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gemfields has only been able to host one auction in 2020, yielding USD 11.5 million from the sale of commercial quality emeralds in February 2020,' the company said.
At 10:09am: [LON:GEM] Gemfields PLC share price was 0p at 5.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
