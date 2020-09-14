FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5000.50 +4.53% Glencore 181.69 +3.95% Ocado Group 2350.00 +3.71% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 10582.50 +1.95% Flutter Entertainment 11722.50 +1.85% International Consolidated Airlines 134.15 -33.06% Fresnillo 1270.25 -4.67% Jd Sports Fashion 783.70 -4.24% Taylor Wimpey 110.18 -3.44% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 180.88 -2.75% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 325.25 +6.64% Ferrexpo 187.15 +6.40% Essentra 296.80 +4.73% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 905.00 +4.50% Renishaw 5165.00 +3.92% Capital & Counties Properties 122.55 -6.31% Ascential 290.90 -6.28% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.90 -5.23% Rank Group 118.50 -5.20% Workspace Group 519.50 -4.94% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 325.25 +6.64% Ferrexpo 187.15 +6.40% Essentra 296.80 +4.73% Rio Tinto 5000.50 +4.53% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 905.00 +4.50% International Consolidated Airlines 134.15 -33.06% Capital & Counties Properties 122.55 -6.31% Ascential 290.90 -6.28% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.90 -5.23% Rank Group 118.50 -5.20% AIM Surface Transforms 45.50 +85.71% Red Rock Resources 1.07 +31.90% Starvest 19.25 +30.51% Eve Sleep 6.45 +29.00% Vela Technologies 0.11 +21.62% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.00 -37.50% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% G3 Exploration 10.33 -12.09% Trafalgar New Homes 0.15 -11.43% Premier Veterinary Group 33.50 -10.67% Overall Market Surface Transforms 45.50 +85.71% Red Rock Resources 1.07 +31.90% Starvest 19.25 +30.51% Carclo 23.55 +30.11% Eve Sleep 6.45 +29.00% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.00 -37.50% International Consolidated Airlines 134.15 -33.06% Oracle Power 0.70 -15.15% G3 Exploration 10.33 -12.09% Nanoco Group 13.49 -11.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -