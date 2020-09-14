StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5000.50       +4.53%
Glencore                                 181.69       +3.95%
Ocado Group                             2350.00       +3.71%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering               10582.50       +1.95%
Flutter Entertainment                  11722.50       +1.85%
International Consolidated Airlines      134.15      -33.06%
Fresnillo                               1270.25       -4.67%
Jd Sports Fashion                        783.70       -4.24%
Taylor Wimpey                            110.18       -3.44%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               180.88       -2.75%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             325.25       +6.64%
Ferrexpo                                 187.15       +6.40%
Essentra                                 296.80       +4.73%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              905.00       +4.50%
Renishaw                                5165.00       +3.92%
Capital & Counties Properties            122.55       -6.31%
Ascential                                290.90       -6.28%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 193.90       -5.23%
Rank Group                               118.50       -5.20%
Workspace Group                          519.50       -4.94%

FTSE 350
AIM
Surface Transforms                        45.50      +85.71%
Red Rock Resources                         1.07      +31.90%
Starvest                                  19.25      +30.51%
Eve Sleep                                  6.45      +29.00%
Vela Technologies                          0.11      +21.62%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.00      -37.50%
Oracle Power                               0.70      -15.15%
G3 Exploration                            10.33      -12.09%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.15      -11.43%
Premier Veterinary Group                  33.50      -10.67%

Overall Market
