StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Jubilee Metals said authorities in Zambia had renewed its small-scale mining licence in Kabwe for lead, zinc, copper and cobalt.
The licence renewal has been approved for 10 years and was subject to a number of customary conditions specified by the country's mining minister.
'As Jubilee continues to aggressively drive its expansion across both its Zambian and South African operations, the renewal of the licence in Zambia is an endorsement of the work that we are doing on the ground at Kabwe and the support from government and the Department of Mines,' chief executive Leon Coetzer said.
At 1:33pm: [LON:JLP] Jubilee Platinum PLC share price was +0.3p at 5.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: