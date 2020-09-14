StockMarketWire.com - Energy group Reabold Resources said a Romanian well in which it was invested had successfully been acidised.
Recovered liquids from the IMIC-1 well included a sludge material likely to be a combination of dissolved reservoir material and fine reservoir sediments, the company said.
Gas flow was observed after about 12 hours with a combination of methane and nitrogen coming to surface.
The well would now be shut in to observe pressure build up as the reservoir continued to clean up following the acidisation.
Reabold was exposed to the well, operated by ADX Energy, via its 51% shareholding in Danube Petroleum.
