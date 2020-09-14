StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer developer Salt Lake Potash said its Lake Way project in the state of Western Australia was 60% complete.
The project remained on schedule to deliver its first sulphate of potash in the first quarter of 2021.
Major vendor procurement packages of over 90% had been committed with fixed costs.
'On site activity will be accelerating over the coming weeks as we move into the peak construction phase of the process plant and non-process infrastructure,' chief executive Tony Swiericzuk said.
At 2:56pm: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was +0.5p at 27.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: