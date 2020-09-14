StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rio Tinto                               5000.75       +4.53%
Ocado Group                             2351.00       +3.75%
Glencore                                 180.44       +3.24%
Evraz                                    335.30       +2.73%
Bae Systems                              520.10       +2.38%
International Consolidated Airlines      135.90      -32.19%
Jd Sports Fashion                        786.10       -3.95%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               178.98       -3.77%
Pearson                                  517.00       -3.51%
Fresnillo                               1286.25       -3.47%

FTSE 250
G4S                                      182.60      +25.15%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             335.00       +9.84%
Ferrexpo                                 190.35       +8.21%
Renishaw                                5197.50       +4.58%
Hg Capital Trust                         286.50       +4.18%
Ascential                                289.10       -6.86%
Capital & Counties Properties            123.15       -5.85%
Rank Group                               117.80       -5.76%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 193.60       -5.38%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      882.75       -4.72%

FTSE 350
AIM
Surface Transforms                        41.50      +69.39%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          4.71      +58.59%
Starvest                                  20.05      +35.93%
Eve Sleep                                  6.70      +34.00%
Red Rock Resources                         1.05      +28.83%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.15      -35.94%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%
Central Asia Metals                      154.70      -14.06%
Premier Veterinary Group                  32.50      -13.33%
Nakama Group                               0.50      -13.04%

Overall Market
Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S       25.18     +371.54%
Nanoco Group                              13.09      -14.33%
Zenith Energy                              0.45      -14.29%
Costain Group                             41.53      -14.28%