FTSE 100 Rio Tinto 5000.75 +4.53% Ocado Group 2351.00 +3.75% Glencore 180.44 +3.24% Evraz 335.30 +2.73% Bae Systems 520.10 +2.38% International Consolidated Airlines 135.90 -32.19% Jd Sports Fashion 786.10 -3.95% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 178.98 -3.77% Pearson 517.00 -3.51% Fresnillo 1286.25 -3.47% FTSE 250 G4S 182.60 +25.15% Watches Of Switzerland Group 335.00 +9.84% Ferrexpo 190.35 +8.21% Renishaw 5197.50 +4.58% Hg Capital Trust 286.50 +4.18% Ascential 289.10 -6.86% Capital & Counties Properties 123.15 -5.85% Rank Group 117.80 -5.76% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.60 -5.38% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 882.75 -4.72% FTSE 350 G4S 182.60 +25.15% Watches Of Switzerland Group 335.00 +9.84% Ferrexpo 190.35 +8.21% Renishaw 5197.50 +4.58% Rio Tinto 5000.75 +4.53% International Consolidated Airlines 135.90 -32.19% Ascential 289.10 -6.86% Capital & Counties Properties 123.15 -5.85% Rank Group 117.80 -5.76% Crest Nicholson Holdings 193.60 -5.38% AIM Surface Transforms 41.50 +69.39% Chariot Oil & Gas 4.71 +58.59% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Eve Sleep 6.70 +34.00% Red Rock Resources 1.05 +28.83% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.15 -35.94% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% Central Asia Metals 154.70 -14.06% Premier Veterinary Group 32.50 -13.33% Nakama Group 0.50 -13.04% Overall Market Mcphy Energy Sas Mcphy Energy Ord S 25.18 +371.54% Surface Transforms 41.50 +69.39% Chariot Oil & Gas 4.71 +58.59% Starvest 20.05 +35.93% Eve Sleep 6.70 +34.00% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.15 -35.94% International Consolidated Airlines 135.90 -32.19% Nanoco Group 13.09 -14.33% Zenith Energy 0.45 -14.29% Costain Group 41.53 -14.28%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -