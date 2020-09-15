AU
15/09/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
15/09/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
15/09/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
CH
15/09/2020 07:30 Import Price Index
15/09/2020 07:30 PPI
CN
15/09/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
15/09/2020 04:30 Retail sales
15/09/2020 04:30 Industrial Output
DE
15/09/2020 10:00 ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment
EU
15/09/2020 10:00 Labour Cost Index
FR
15/09/2020 07:45 CPI
15/09/2020 09:00 IEA Oil Market Report
IE
15/09/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
15/09/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
15/09/2020 05:30 Revised Retail Sales
15/09/2020 16:00 Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting
UK
15/09/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
US
15/09/2020 13:30 Import & Export Price Indexes
15/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com